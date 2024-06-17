'Symbol of dynasticism', says BJP on Priyanka contesting from Wayanad seat

The BJP on Monday slammed the Congress accusing it of indulging in "dynastic politics" after party leader Rahul Gandhi decided to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and vacate Wayanad in Kerala for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest the by-elections from the seat.

"With Rahul Gandhi deciding to vacate the Wayanad seat and his sister to contest from there, it has become clear today that the Congress is not a political party but a company of the family," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwala charged.

"Mother (Sonia Gandhi) will be in the Rajya Sabha, son (Rahul Gandhi) in the Lok Sabha from one (Rae Bareli) and Priyanka will also be in the Lok Sabha from another (Wayanad) seat. This is a symbol of dynasticism," he added.

The BJP's reaction came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Gandhi will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest.

The BJP spokesperson termed Gandhi's decision to vacate Wayanad seat as "betrayal" with the people of the constituency and alleged the decision also makes it clear that Gandhi family's "political legacy" will remain with its son.



"This shows who is first between the son and the daughter," he charged.

Poonawalla claimed that Gandhi has decided not to leave the Rae Bareli seat as he was aware that if he does so then this seat will go into the BJP's kitty in the bye-election.

Gandhi won the Rae Bareli seat due to the Samajwadi Party's support, he said.

"Immediately after the elections, the BJP one again became strong in this seat," he claimed.

K. Surendran, who had contested on the BJP's ticket from Wayanad, is expected to be fielded against Priyanka Gandhi by the saffron party from the seat in the by-poll.