Home / Politics / AIADMK functionary arrested in TN for 'defamatory' info on CM Stalin

AIADMK functionary arrested in TN for 'defamatory' info on CM Stalin

Police said that Gowtham of Thondampalayam, Erode was working as a district office bearer of the IT wing of the AIADMK

IANS Chennai
AIADMK functionary arrested in TN for 'defamatory' info on CM Stalin

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2023 | 9:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A 24-year-old IT wing functionary of AIADMK was arrested in Erode for allegedly spreading false and defamatory information against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

AIADMK termed the arrest an "act of revenge" against the arrest of Minister Senthil Balaji by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

Police said that Gowtham of Thondampalayam, Erode was working as a district office bearer of the IT wing of the AIADMK.

He received a video that portrayed false information about Stalin to which he made certain changes, added his name and circulated on social media platforms. The video went viral and DMK raised complainst against it after which the Cyber crime cell of Tamil Nadu police detained him on Friday night.

The cyber cell of police took him to the Erode district police headquarters and questioned him. He was later charged under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill- will between classes), of the IPC and Section 66A (sending of offensive messages through a computer or other communication devices of the Information Technology Act 2000.

He was produced before a judicial magistrate court and remanded in Gobichettipalalayam prison.

There was a heavy police deployment around the Erode DSP's office after AIADMK cadres reached the spot and shouted slogans. AIADMK leaders. including former Modakkurichi MLA V.P. Subramani, former MP Selvakumara Chinnayan, and former minister K. V. Ramalingam. were also present at the spot.

--IANS

aal/svn/

Also Read

AIADMK gets boost in Tiruchy after AMMK strongman M Sekar joins party

Stalin refutes to wade into 'cheap politics' over PTR audio issue

Vaiko urges Stalin to fulfil demands of Tamil Nadu's unorganised workers

Decide in 10 days on AIADMK bye-laws: Delhi High Court tells ECI

TN CM Stalin scraps Bill that extended working hours from 8 to 12

Bihar Cong's Kuntal Krishna resigns, refuse to accept Nitish's leadership

Judiciary cannot make legislation: Naidu on supremacy of legislature

Modi govt 'ruining' PSUs, snatching public sector jobs: Mallikarjun Kharge

Bengal panchayat polls: Despite no-contest declaration, 13 AAP nominations

AAP demands K'taka BJP MLA Muniratna's immediate arrest over fake bill scam

Topics :AIADMKM K StalinTamil Nadu

First Published: Jun 17 2023 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story