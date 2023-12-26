Home / Politics / AICC dissolves MP Congress working committee post election debacle

AICC dissolves MP Congress working committee post election debacle

Newly-appointed MP Congress president Jitu Patwari, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Suresh Pachouri and Arun Yadav among others attended the meeting

In the wake of the party's defeat the AICC recently appointed Jitu Patwari as MP unit president replacing Kamal Nath. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhopal

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 6:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The All India Congress Committee has decided to dissolve the Madhya Pradesh Congress working committee, party general secretary in-charge for the state Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

"The All India Congress Committee has decided to dissolve the MP Congress working committee. The district in-charges and joint in-charges will continue to work till the next directive," Singh told reporters after holding a meeting with party leaders.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Newly-appointed MP Congress president Jitu Patwari, Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, former Union ministers Kantilal Bhuria, Suresh Pachouri and Arun Yadav among others attended the meeting.

The move comes against the backdrop of the party's debacle in the recently held assembly elections wherein the BJP retained power by winning 163 seats while Congress' tally came down to 66 in the 230-member House.

In the wake of the party's defeat the AICC recently appointed Jitu Patwari as MP unit president replacing Kamal Nath.

Also Read

Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress party announces 4 AICC coordinators

India made quantum jump in field of space in last 9 years: Jitendra Singh

India's space economy set to reach $40 bn by 2040, says Jitendra Singh

Suspended MPs will not be able to attend meetings of parliamentary panels

Cong prez Kharge forms new CWC, includes some G23 members in his new team

Day after Nitish's assurance, rumours swirl around JD(U) prez's resignation

Madhya Pradesh Congress holds meeting for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Karnataka CM launches registration of fifth poll guarantee 'Yuva Nidhi'

CPM not to attend Ram Temple consecration ceremony, says party leader Karat

Belated wisdom: Sena (UBT) mouthpiece jabs Centre over suspension of WFI

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian National CongressMadhya Pradesh Assembly ElectionsMadhya Pradesh assembly

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story