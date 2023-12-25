Home / Politics / AIMIM chief Owaisi demands lifting ban on hijab from Cong govt in Karnataka

AIMIM chief Owaisi demands lifting ban on hijab from Cong govt in Karnataka

"They (Cong) have been functioning [in K'taka] for the past seven months...They simply have to release an order allowing people to wear whatever they want, stating that there will be no dress code "

"We demand an order from the Congress Govt of Karnataka lifting the ban on hijab..." said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 5:39 PM IST
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded an order from the Congress government of Karnataka to withdraw the ban on hijab.

"They (Congress) have been functioning (in Karnataka) for the past seven months...They simply have to release an order allowing people to wear whatever they want, stating that there will be no dress code...Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is scared of releasing one order...We demand an order from the Congress Govt of Karnataka lifting the ban on hijab..." said AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Monday over the hijab row, stating that the party is confused and does not implement what they promised.

"Congress forgets all promises as soon as it wins elections. They promised to provide six guarantees in Karnataka, but nothing has been done as of now," K Kavitha said.

"They promised to lift the hijab ban in educational institutions in Karnataka, but now seem confused about it. They do not implement what they promise. It is in their DNA," she said.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah announced on Friday that his government would withdraw the hijab ban order imposed by the BJP, emphasizing that no politics should be done regarding people's preferences in clothing and food.

On Saturday, reiterating his statement, the Chief Minister mentioned that the decision is under consideration and will be discussed by the government.

"We are thinking of withdrawing the hijab ban decision. We will discuss it. I have said this in response to a question. We have not done it yet," added the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah's ministers in the Cabinet, including Priyank Kharge, HK Patil, and Madhu Bangarappa, came in support of his announcement and highlighted the party's inclusive political stance.

"Whatever the Karnataka government is doing is as per the law and framework of the Constitution. Any policy detrimental to the development of Karnataka will be reviewed and removed if necessary," said Priyank Kharge.

Law Minister HK Patil stated that the CM's decision aligns with the law and the party's earlier stance.

"The decision will be announced soon, but the line of thinking of the CM is in line with the government and the party. The last government's decision about the hijab was biased and not in tune with the secular thinking of the country. This has nothing to do with elections," Patil said.

State Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa was urged not to politicise the matter. "This issue should not be politicised. The state education policy is inclusive of culture, studies, and other things," he said.

However, the announcement invited criticism from BJP leaders, including the former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who opposed it.

Former CM Bommai said, "If you look at the pattern that Siddaramaiah is following... For the last six months, there has been no development at all. There is discontent among the people. There is a drought in the state, and there is also the Cauvery issue. He has better business to do than rake up this old issue, which has been in the Supreme Court."

"Everybody has a choice, but that doesn't mean that anybody is above the law. There is a certain decorum. The Supreme Court will take cognizance. It is a political statement. He is trying to drive a wedge in society," he added.

The hijab row in the state erupted in January 2022 when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing hijab from entering. Following this, the girls protested outside the college over being denied entry.

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 5:38 PM IST

