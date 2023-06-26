Home / Politics / AIMIM prez Owaisi takes dig at PM Modi over Manipur violence, China

AIMIM prez Owaisi takes dig at PM Modi over Manipur violence, China

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he hoped his foreign trip would give him enough courage to "break his silence" on the Manipur crisis

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Follow Us

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he hoped his foreign trip would give him enough courage to "break his silence" on the Manipur crisis and Chinese incursions.

In a tweet, he said, "Let's hope the foreign trip by Modiji will give him enough courage to mention China now by name instead of succumbing to its bullying. And also break his silence on Manipur which continues to burn for nearly eight weeks now."

"More than 4000 weapons have been taken from state armories in Manipur and not one head has rolled. Let alone Kashmir, imagine a fraction of this happening in any opposition ruled state and the orchestrated outrage from our media. New India after all," he said.

Targeting the NDA government, the AIMIM leader claimed that there are more ministers who are willing to attack a former US president than there are willing to name China.

"Is anyone surprised that more ministers in @PMOIndia government are willing to attack a former US President than there are willing to name China, which continues to deny our soldiers right to patrol 26 out of 65 PPs in Ladakh?" the Hyderabad MP asked.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

'Not consulted over CM's presence': Kuki members to boycott peace committee

AIMIM President Owaisi alleges attack on Delhi residence by miscreants

Bring back Modi govt to sustain pace of development: Gambhir tells voters

Congress does not fear politics of vendetta: Rahul after meeting Sudhakaran

TMC complicit in panchayat poll violence in West Bengal: Sitaram Yechury

First thing PM Modi should do is sack Manipur CM: Cong chief Kharge

Rs 60,000 cr required annually for 5 Congress 'guarantees': Karnataka CM

Topics :Narendra ModiManipurChinaOwaisi

First Published: Jun 26 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story