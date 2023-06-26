AIMIM prez Owaisi takes dig at PM Modi over Manipur violence, China

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he hoped his foreign trip would give him enough courage to "break his silence" on the Manipur crisis and Chinese incursions.

In a tweet, he said, "Let's hope the foreign trip by Modiji will give him enough courage to mention China now by name instead of succumbing to its bullying. And also break his silence on Manipur which continues to burn for nearly eight weeks now."



"More than 4000 weapons have been taken from state armories in Manipur and not one head has rolled. Let alone Kashmir, imagine a fraction of this happening in any opposition ruled state and the orchestrated outrage from our media. New India after all," he said.

Targeting the NDA government, the AIMIM leader claimed that there are more ministers who are willing to attack a former US president than there are willing to name China.

"Is anyone surprised that more ministers in @PMOIndia government are willing to attack a former US President than there are willing to name China, which continues to deny our soldiers right to patrol 26 out of 65 PPs in Ladakh?" the Hyderabad MP asked.