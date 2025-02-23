Ajit Pawar unclear on target of Shinde's 'don't take me lightly' remark

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said it was still unclear who was the target of Eknath Shinde's remark that he should not be taken lightly.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 98th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan here, Pawar wondered whether Shinde meant to say that Shiv Sena-UBT should not be taken lightly or someone else.

Shinde, who spoke after Pawar, did not elaborate and merely said that the "don't take me lightly" comment was a reference to an incident that took place over two years ago.

"Recently, Shinde used a phrase 'don't take me lightly'. It is still not clear who was the target of those remarks," Pawar said in the presence of Shinde, who is also deputy CM, at the Talkatora Stadium.

"It is still not clear whether 'Mashal' should not be taken lightly or someone else should not take him lightly," Pawar said. 'Mashal' is the election symbol of Shiv Sena-UBT led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Pawar also made it clear that there was no rift within the MahaYuti comprising BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena.

In 2022, Shinde had become chief minister by splitting the Thackeray-led Sena and forming an alliance with the BJP.

After the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shinde had to agree to a role reversal with Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy in the previous regime, becoming the chief minister.

At the event on Sunday, Shinde recalled that it was during his tenure as chief minister that Marathi was granted the classical language status by the central government.

He also took a dig at Shiv Sena-UBT recalling how his political rivals were upset at he receiving the Mahadji Shinde Award at the hands of NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar.

He also referred to the camaraderie between Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of the Sammelan.

"We forget everything after the elections and nurture relationships beyond politics," Shinde said.

Both Ajit Pawar and Shinde expressed concern over growing use of English as the medium of instruction.