Ajmer Dargah row: Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of polarsation, unrest

Amid the Ajmer Dargah row, former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP of doing polarization. He criticized members of the ruling party for creating confusion by approaching the court over the issue.

"People from all over the country offer prayers at the Ajmer Dargah... Even all the Prime Ministers, including PM Modi, offer 'chadar' at the Ajmer Dargah. They are offering 'chadar,' yet members of their party are going to court and creating confusion. What kind of message is being spread? Where there is unrest, there can't be development," Gehlot told ANI on Thursday.

"A law was passed stating that the places of worship of different religions, which were constructed before 15 August 1947, will not be questioned. Since the formation of the BJP-RSS government, some people have been doing politics in the name of religion. Elections are being won through polarization... It is the responsibility of the government in power to take the opposition along and respect their views, which they are not doing... RSS has failed to unite Hindus and should instead launch a drive to remove discrimination in the country," Gehlot added.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi targeted the ruling BJP and RSS following the controversy over the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Owaisi also questioned the conduct of lower courts, implying that the Places of Worship Act was being ignored.

"Why are the lower courts not hearing the Places of Worship Act?" he asked.

"They have made the Ministry for Minority Affairs a party (in this case). What will the Modi government tell them? Why are the lower courts not hearing the Places of Worship Act? You will go everywhere and say that there was something else in place of a mosque or dargah. Next time, a Muslim would also go somewhere and say that this didn't exist here. Where will this stop? What about the rule of law? Where will the democracy go?" Owaisi asked.

More From This Section

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Thursday also said those who are in power are "working in one direction" to divert people's attention and trying to take the country backward.

"The people sitting in power are trying to take this country backwards. They don't want the youth to get employment. They are working in one direction to divert the people's attention from the main issues," the SP leader said.

Earlier on Wednesday, a local court in Ajmer directed that notice be issued to three parties in a civil suit that claims that there is a Shiva temple in the dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, the plaintiff's advocate said.

Advocate Yogesh Siroja told reporters in Ajmer that the suit was heard in the court of Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel.

"The concerned parties have been issued notices, one is the Dargah Committee, the ASI, and the third is the Ministry of Minority Affairs. I am a descendant of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishty, but I have not been made party to it... We are in touch with our legal team," he said.

Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, criticised the rise in incidents where various groups are staking claim to mosques and dargahs.

"These incidents are on the rise in the country. Every second day we see groups claiming mosques and dargahs. This is not in the interest of our society and country. Today, India is becoming a global power. Till when will we remain stuck in the temple and mosque controversy?" he said.