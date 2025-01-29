Akhilesh calls for Army takeover of Maha Kumbh management after stampede

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded the immediate handover of the Maha Kumbh Mela's administration and management to the Indian Army, citing a loss of faith in the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the event. His reaction came after the stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj this early morning.

In a strongly worded post on X, Yadav criticised the state government for failing to deliver on its promises of a "world-class system," which he claims has been exposed by the incident. He also called for those responsible for the mismanagement to take moral responsibility for the lives lost and resign from their positions.

"In order to re-instil faith in the system among the saint community and devotees who have come to the Maha Kumbh, it is necessary that the administration and management of the Maha Kumbh should be immediately handed over to the Army instead of the UP government and administration," the SP chief said in the post.

"Now that the truth behind the claims of 'world-class system' has been exposed, those who were making these claims and spreading false propaganda should take moral responsibility for the people killed in this accident and resign from their posts," he added.

In an earlier post on X, Akhilesh Yadav said the news of casualties of devotees is extremely sad.

"We appeal to our government to: - Seriously injured people should be taken to the nearest best hospitals with the help of air ambulance and immediate medical treatment should be provided. - Arrangements should be made to identify the bodies of the deceased hand them over to their relatives and send them to their place of residence. - Urgent efforts should be made to reunite those who have been separated. - Surveillance should be increased by making good use of helicopters," he added.

Also Read

The SP chief said that Shahi Snan of Mauni Amavasya should be conducted parallel to the relief work.

"Keeping the unbroken tradition of 'Shahi Snan' going on since the Satya Yuga, arrangements should be made to conduct the 'Shahi Snan of Mauni Amavasya' amidst safe management parallel to relief work," he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring the situation in the MahaKumbh after the incident.

The Prime Minister is constantly in contact with the state government. He has spoken with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister four times this morning and is giving directions for the normalisation of the situation and relief.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the incident at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela. He also assured him of full support from the Centre.

The incident comes as a massive crowd of devotees gathered at the Sangam Ghats for the 'Amrit Snan' on the occasion of 'Mauni Amavasya.''

Mauni Amavasya,' which marks the day of the second Shahi Snan, is expected to draw a crowd of 80-100 million people. Other significant bathing dates during the Maha Kumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).