Home / Politics / Akhilesh Yadav hits out at govt over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes

Akhilesh Yadav hits out at govt over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre over the RBI's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes, saying some people realise their mistakes too late

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Akhilesh Yadav hits out at govt over withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes

1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP-led government at the Centre on Friday over the RBI's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, saying "some people realise their mistakes too late".

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.

Reacting to the development, Yadav tweeted in Hindi, "Some people realise their mistake too late The same happened in the case of the Rs 2,000 note, but the people and the economy of this country will have to pay for it."

"Governance works not through arbitrariness but through wisdom and honesty," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister added.

In a statement issued in the evening, the RBI said Rs 2,000 notes currently in circulation will continue to be legal tender. It said the notes can be exchanged in banks from May 23.

According to the RBI, around 89 per cent of the Rs 2,000 notes were issued before March 2017 and are nearing the end of their estimated life of four-five years.

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on January 5: Details

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones in India: Details here

Delhi L-G approves proposal to assign charge of Services dept to A K Singh

Govt's 'admission of failure': MVA slams plan to yank out Rs 2,000 notes

Rs 1,000 notes may be back: Opposition slams junking of Rs 2,000 notes

Modi government's schemes have truly empowered women, says Nadda

NCP slams govt on Rs 2,000 notes withdrawal, says citizens being harassed

Topics :Samajwadi PartyAkhilesh YadavRs 2000 notescurrency notesBJPRBI

First Published: May 19 2023 | 11:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story