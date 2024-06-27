Home / Politics / Amid desk thumping, PM Modi introduces council of ministers in Rajya Sabha

Amid desk thumping, PM Modi introduces council of ministers in Rajya Sabha

The prime minister had introduced his council of ministers in Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the election of the Speaker

Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced his council of ministers in Rajya Sabha. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 8:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday introduced his council of ministers in Rajya Sabha, amid clapping and thumping of desks.

"I have great pleasure to introduce Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, who has been sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term after a gap of six decades," Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced amid thumping of desks and applause.

He then asked the the prime minister for the introduction of the ministers.

Leader of the House JP Nadda, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were among those present in the House.

Thursday was the first day of the 264th session of Rajya Sabha. The House met after President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

The President's address was also tabled in Rajya Sabha. The House will pass a Motion of Thanks on the President's address after a discussion.

Topics :Narendra ModiLok SabhaRajya SabhaIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 8:27 PM IST

