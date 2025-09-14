Home / Politics / Amit Khare appointed Secretary to Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan

Amit Khare appointed Secretary to Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan

Khare has also held several key positions in the central and state governments during his distinguished career in public service

amit khare
His appointment will be for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The government on Sunday appointed former bureaucrat Amit Khare as Secretary to the new Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Khare has been serving as Advisor to the Prime Minister since October 12, 2021, handling matters related to the social sector in the Prime Minister's Office. He was also part of the core team that formulated and implemented the National Education Policy, 2020.

His appointment will be for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.), 1985 batch, Jharkhand Cadre, as Secretary to the Vice-President of India," an official order said.

According to the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Khare's appointment will be on a contract basis, in the rank and pay of Secretary, for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post.

Khare has also held several key positions in the central and state governments during his distinguished career in public service.

He joined the Government of India as Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, on May 31, 2018 and subsequently served as Secretary, School Education and Literacy, and Secretary, Higher Education.

Khare is a graduate of St. Stephen's College, Delhi, and holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from IIM Ahmedabad. He is also widely noted for his role in exposing the 'fodder scam' of Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

With 140 mn memberships, BJP is world's largest political party: Nadda

Congress backs Pakistan-trained terrorists, not Indian Army: PM Modi

Tejashwi flags poor condition of Bihar govt hospital ahead of PM visit

SDRF row: Punjab BJP chief accuses CM Mann of misusing disaster relief fund

Ladli Behna aid to rise to ₹1500 post Diwali, ₹3000 by 2028: MP CM

Topics :Politics NewsVice President

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story