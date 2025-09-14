Amit Khare appointed Secretary to Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan

The government on Sunday appointed former bureaucrat Amit Khare as Secretary to the new Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.
Khare has been serving as Advisor to the Prime Minister since October 12, 2021, handling matters related to the social sector in the Prime Minister's Office. He was also part of the core team that formulated and implemented the National Education Policy, 2020.
His appointment will be for a period of three years from the date he assumes charge.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Amit Khare, IAS (Retd.), 1985 batch, Jharkhand Cadre, as Secretary to the Vice-President of India," an official order said.
According to the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Khare's appointment will be on a contract basis, in the rank and pay of Secretary, for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post.
Khare has also held several key positions in the central and state governments during his distinguished career in public service.
He joined the Government of India as Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, on May 31, 2018 and subsequently served as Secretary, School Education and Literacy, and Secretary, Higher Education.
Khare is a graduate of St. Stephen's College, Delhi, and holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration from IIM Ahmedabad. He is also widely noted for his role in exposing the 'fodder scam' of Bihar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app