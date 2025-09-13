SDRF row: Punjab BJP chief accuses CM Mann of misusing disaster relief fund

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of "misleading" people over the issue of funds meant for disaster relief and cited a CAG report, claiming that funds under the SDRF are "lying unused." Jakhar demanded that the chief minister apologise to the people of Punjab and also ensure proper utilisation of the disaster relief funds.

"According to the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) report, it is clearly stated that as of March 31, 2023, Punjab had Rs 9,041.74 crore in SDRF funds, and the state government violated central government rules by not investing these funds appropriately," Jakhar said on X.

"Funds from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) are lying unused with the Bhagwant Mann government," he said. The Punjab BJP chief claimed that funds for the years 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 have also been received by the state, bringing the total amount to Rs 12,000 crore. "Mann Sahib, your Chief Secretary, in your presence, subtly acknowledged this during a press conference yesterday, and your ministers have also admitted it. "It would be better if you apologised to the people of Punjab for misleading them and ensured the proper utilisation of these funds to provide relief to the public," Jakhar said.

A political slugfest has erupted over the State Disaster Response Fund, with the AAP government claiming that it received Rs 1,582 crore from the Centre since April 2022, of which Rs 649 crore has already been spent. However, the opposition parties, including the BJP, questioned the Mann regime over the Rs 12,000 crore under the SDRF, claiming that this amount was already available in the state's kitty and demanded details about it. While addressing the media on Friday, Mann was asked about the BJP and other opposition parties referring to the Rs 12,000 crore figure, to which the chief minister said that the parties were talking about the amount received during previous regimes.