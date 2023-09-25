Amit Shah to chair meeting of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir core group today

Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the core group of BJP leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The meeting is likely to take place around 3 pm at Amit Shah's residence in the national capital and is expected to discuss electoral preparations including for the municipal polls.

BJP leader and former Deputy Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta told ANI that they were informed about the meeting on Sunday. He said it is a regular meeting of the core group in which various issues are discussed and the focus is likely to be on impending polls.

Another BJP leader said the meeting would discuss BJP's preparations for the upcoming municipal and panchayat elections as well as the current political situation. Organisational work and other related issues are also likely to be discussed.

BJP national president JP Nadda is also expected to attend the meeting.

Other leaders expected to attend the meeting include J-K BJP chief Ravinder Raina, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and BJP leaders Ashok Koul, Nirmal Singh, Devendra Maniyal, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Bibdoh Gupta, Sunil Sharma, Sat Paul Sharma and Shakti Parihar.

Opposition parties have been demanding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central government informed the Supreme Court last month that it is ready for elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir any time now and the decision depends on the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre, told a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that the process of updation of the voters' list in Jammu and Kashmir is underway.

The Solicitor General further said that the State Election Commission and the Election Commission of India will take a call together on the time for elections.

He explained that three-tier elections are to be held. For the first time, the three-tier Panchayat Raj system is introduced, the Solicitor General told the bench. First, elections would be for panchayats.

Legislative elections in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to be held after panchayat polls, and municipal polls, said the government.

The Centre also said that it is unable to give a specific timeline for restoring the statehood status of Jammu and Kashmir but clarified that Union Territory status is temporary.