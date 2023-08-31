Amit Shah to inaugurate call centers nationwide on Friday to engage voters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to inaugurate a comprehensive campaign to establish nationwide call centers across the country to engage with voters on a national scale ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

This inauguration is scheduled to take place at the party headquarters on Friday, in the presence of selected party members from all corners of the nation.

A significant meeting under the aegis of the BJP has been slated to discuss the launch of these call centers in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With a strategic focus on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is taking steps to equip its party workers through training as part of this initiative. The primary objective of these call centers is to effectively engage with voters on a national scale, and a well-defined plan has been meticulously devised to accomplish this objective.

Prominent leaders within the party are collaboratively designing a detailed framework for the setup and operations of these call centers on a nationwide scale. The implementation of this plan is imminent.

Furthermore, the BJP has strategically outlined a blueprint for establishing connectivity with voters by deploying these nationwide call centers. In addition, a thought-out strategy has been formulated to initiate conferences for municipal chairpersons and mayors.

With the goal of securing over 350 seats in the 2024 elections, the BJP's attention is now concentrated on executing this meticulously crafted plan.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has orchestrated a comprehensive approach to engage voters spanning from rural to urban landscapes. Proficient party leaders with election management expertise have successfully trained district panchayat chairpersons across the country, enhancing engagement with rural voters.

This series of training now extends to urban local body leaders, mayors, and municipal council heads, along with the strategy of providing them with election tips. The BJP has maintained a strong presence in urban areas, which has also caught the attention of opposition parties.