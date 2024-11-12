Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu expresses confidence in achieving 15% growth rate

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, expressed confidence in achieving a 15 per cent growth rate by formulating and implementing various plans.

"Creating wealth is possible only by providing various kinds of opportunities following which the living conditions of the poor can be increased by distributing this wealth to them," Chandrababu Naidu said while interacting with various industrial giants during a Task Force meeting on the steps to be taken to achieve the goal of Vision-2047 on Monday.

Recalling that a 13.5 per cent growth rate was achieved during the previous TDP regime, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that now 15 per cent growth rate will certainly be achieved.

Making it clear that the State Government will certainly take the decisions to implement the necessary plans and policies to reach this target, Chandrababu said.

"Our mandate is to spearhead consultations, identify economic growth avenues, assess infrastructure needs, and recommend policy reforms to drive AP's transformation. To achieve our growth target for Andhra Pradesh, we have identified several key priorities across various sectors, spanning infrastructure, entrepreneurship, skills development, MSMEs and manufacturing. The Taskforce shall chart a comprehensive roadmap to drive substantial growth by 2030 and 2047, attract new investments, and position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in economic advancement, laying the foundation for long-term prosperity," CM Naidu said.

The maiden Task Force meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister dwelt at length on various issues. All the Cabinet Ministers, the representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), senior officers from various departments and several industrial giants were present at the meeting for which the Executive Chairman of the Tata Group, Chandrasekharan is the co-chairman of this Task Force.

CM Chandrababu shared his views on Vision-2047 with all of them and also discussed various steps that need to be taken in different sectors besides the policies being implemented by the State Government. He also invited suggestions from all of them on various subjects to achieve the goal.

"Now the technology is more advanced and there is every need that we should properly utilise this technology. If opportunities are provided to the youth we will get excellent results," the Chief Minister said. Observing that the State has all kinds of facilities like natural resources, human resources, basic amenities, necessary highways and airports, Naidu felt that the State should be a platform for new innovations and new ideas.

"We once talked about Ease of Doing Business but now we are focussing on Speed of Doing Business. We then worked hard that every household should have one IT employee but now we are moving ahead with the goal that every family should have one entrepreneur," the Chief Minister stated. This is the reason why the State Government has adopted the best policies in this regard to reach the best results in the industrial sector, he added.

The Executive Chairman of Tata Sons, Chandrasekharan, the Director General of CII, Chandrajit Banerjee, the Chairman of the GMR Group, GM Rao, the Chairman of L&T, SN Subrahmaniyan, the TVS Company Chairman, Venu Srinivasan, the Reddy Labs Chairman, Sateesh Reddy, and several others were present at the meeting.