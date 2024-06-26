Home / Politics / Appeal Congress to elect Lok Sabha Speaker unanimously: Kiren Rijiju

Appeal Congress to elect Lok Sabha Speaker unanimously: Kiren Rijiju

The Congress has fielded eight-term Lok Sabha member Kodikunnil Suresh against BJP member Om Birla

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju
New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 11:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday made a fresh appeal to the Congress for unanimous election of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The Congress has fielded eight-term Lok Sabha member Kodikunnil Suresh against BJP member Om Birla, who is the NDA nominee for the post.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"It is better for all of us to elect the Speaker unanimously. I think we still have time and we will make one more appeal to the Congress party but if we are pushed into the election, we are prepared," Rijiju told reporters here.

The election of the Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for Wednesday.

"We all are colleagues in the House and we have to always work together. There is no doubt about that. When we make them (Opposition) an offer, we expect that the offer is accepted gracefully. That has not been done," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

Rijiju asserted that the ruling NDA has the numbers to elect its nominee as the Speaker.

"It is my appeal to the Congress to give it a thought again and not to contest the Speaker's post. We have the numbers, but it is not the question of numbers," the minister said.

Responding to questions, Rijiju said he did not believe in setting any pre-conditions for the unanimous election of the Speaker.

"Let us concentrate and elect the Speaker first and then we can discuss the other issues later," he said when asked about the Congress demand to give the post of Deputy Speaker to the opposition.

Also Read

First session of 18th Lok Sabha to start from June 24, says Kiren Rijiju

Focused on making Arunachal attractive investment destination: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju takes additional charge of food processing industries ministry

Govt, opposition face-off on protem Speaker issue ahead of first LS session

Union minister Rijiju files nomination from Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat

LS Speaker poll: Om Birla vs K Suresh - a fight for dominance. Key updates

Rahul Gandhi to be Leader of Oppn in LS; decision after INDIA bloc meet

From 'jai samvidhan' to 'jai Bheem', members end LS oath with slogans

Why Opposition thinks govt should accede to its demand for Dy Speaker post

Owaisi says 'Jai Palestine' while taking oath, remarks expunged after row

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Kiren RijijuLok Sabha SpeakerLok SabhaCongress

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story