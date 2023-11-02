Home / Politics / Apple alert issue: Raghav says probe necessary to find out who is spying

Apple alert issue: Raghav says probe necessary to find out who is spying

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "We will consult with lawyers about the legal options we have. An investigation into the entire matter is necessary to find out who is spying on us."

Press Trust of India New Delhi
It is quite interesting that some people are saying that major international forces could be involved and might want to extract vital information from leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA, he said.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 6:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said an investigation was necessary into the issue of several opposition leaders receiving an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones.

Addressing a press conference here, he said, "We will consult with lawyers about the legal options we have. An investigation into the entire matter is necessary to find out who is spying on us."

It is quite interesting that some people are saying that major international forces could be involved and might want to extract vital information from leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA, he said.

"I have a question in my mind, who would be interested in knowing this - who they are talking to, whom they are giving tickets, what strategies they are making for the elections, what strategies they are making for going to court? The question is who would be interested in this? Will some international power be interested, or will it be of interest to the BJP? This is a very important question," he said.

The opposition on Wednesday sought to corner the government over the Apple alert issue with TMC MP Mahua Moitra writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the messages received by several MPs and some other leaders and demanding a meeting of the parliamentary standing committee for IT to examine the issue.

The BJP slammed the opposition's contention and indicated a link between "George Soros-funded Access Now" and iPhone notifications, saying there was "no surprise" that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dropped everything and rushed to hold a press conference on it.

Also Read

From jilted ex to bribery claims: What is Mahua Moitra's cash-for-query row

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: The couple organises Sufi night

TMC MP Mahua Moitra files defamation suit against BJP's Nishikant Dubey

Mahua Moitra to be called by ethics panel on Oct 31 in 'cash-for-query' row

Moitra writes to LS speaker over Apple security alerts, seeks protection

Sense of discontent prevailed among people against system before 2014: Yogi

SP hints at contesting on 65 of 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024

Government is athlete-centric, clearing hurdles in their way: PM Modi

Electoral bonds scheme aims to eradicate use of black money: Centre to SC

BJP, Congress court party rebels to avoid upsets in Assembly polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Raghav ChadhaRahul GandhiMahua MoitraOpposition partiesApple BJP

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 6:59 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram today

Chhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next month

No fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on diesel

India braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body

Next Story