Arrested to silence my voice: AAP's Sanjay Singh in letter from jail

With each passing day in jail, Singh said, his "determination and strength to fight authoritarian power" are increasing

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sanjay Singh

Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has written a letter from jail addressed to the countryman, saying he was arrested to silence his voice.

He was arrested on October 5 in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam in the city. He has been lodged in Tihar Jail.

Singh, a vocal critic of the BJP and the government led by it, said he was arrested to silence his voice.

With each passing day in jail, he said, his "determination and strength to fight authoritarian power" are increasing.

"Born out of the womb of struggle, the AAP has created hope and trust in Indian politics. Under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, in just 10 years, the AAP became a national party. We formed the government in Delhi thrice, achieved a significant majority in Punjab, and succeeded in penetrating Gujarat. Since independence, numerous governments were formed across the country, but the commendable work in education and healthcare by the Kejriwal government became an example in the country and the world," he said in the letter.

He said the AAP does not spread casteism and divides society in the name of religion.

"That is why the AAP became the target. The BJP has adopted the path of suppression," he alleged.

Topics :AAPBJPmoney laundering case

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

