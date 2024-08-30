Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Arunachal CM Khandu slams Mamata for 'irresponsible' remarks on northeast

He also alleged that the TMC supremo's comment exposed her politics of anarchy

Pema Khandu, Arunachal CM
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said people of the northeast region are peace-loving. Photo: X@PemaKhanduBJP
Press Trust of India Itanagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday claimed that his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee's recent comment on the northeast region was "irresponsible" and went against the spirit of unity of the country.

He also alleged that the TMC supremo's comment exposed her "politics of anarchy".

Addressing a TMC students' wing rally in Kolkata on Wednesday, Banerjee said, "If Bengal is set on fire, Assam, northeast, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also be affected."

Her comment came in the backdrop of widespread protests against the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The unsavoury remarks on the northeast by the West Bengal CM are highly irresponsible and show her desperation. It exposes her politics of anarchy and goes against the spirit of unity in our country. I strongly condemn this, Khandu posted on X.

He said people of the northeast region are peace-loving and strongly "deplore those who foment hostilities and divisions".

"It's time to move beyond rhetoric that divides and focus on building a stronger, more harmonious nation," Khandu wrote on the microblogging site.


Topics :Mamata BanerjeeNorth EastArunachal PradeshPema KhanduWest Bengal

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

