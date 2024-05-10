Arvind Kejriwal gets interim bail till June 1, can't visit CM's office

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted interim bail until June 1 by the Supreme Court on Friday in the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy.

The apex court also said that Kejriwal “shall not visit the office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat” and/or “sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi” as part of his bail condition. Additionally, “he will not make any comment with regard to his role in the present case” and/or “interact with any of the witnesses and/or have access to any official files connected with the case.” Kejriwal shall surrender on June 2, the court said. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta passed the order, saying that the general elections supply the vis viva to a democracy. “Given the prodigious importance, we reject the argument raised on behalf of the prosecution that the grant of interim bail/release on this account would be giving a premium of placing politicians in a beneficial position compared to ordinary citizens of this country,” they said.

The bench emphasised that while examining the question of granting interim bail/release, the courts always take into consideration the peculiarities associated with the person in question and the surrounding circumstances. “In fact, to ignore the same would be iniquitous and wrong,” it said.

The court added that “a more holistic and libertarian view is justified, in the background that the 18th Lok Sabha general elections are being held.”

"The appellant—Arvind Kejriwal—is the chief minister of Delhi and a leader of one of the national parties. No doubt, serious accusations have been made, but he has not been convicted. He does not have any criminal antecedents. He is not a threat to society," the order said.

The court noted that the investigation in the present case has remained pending since August 2022, and Kejriwal was arrested on March 21. “More importantly, the legality and validity of the arrest itself is under challenge before this court, and we are yet to finally pronounce on the same,” the court said.

The Delhi chief minister must also furnish bail bonds in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the jail superintendent.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED from his residence on March 21, after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him interim relief earlier in the day. He has been in custody since then.

The Supreme Court, during the hearing on May 3, had indicated that it would consider interim bail for Kejriwal given the Lok Sabha elections. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, had opposed this and argued that the ED had “evidence” against Kejriwal and that election campaigning ought not to be a criterion for considering the grant of interim bail.

The bench, however, said that it was dealing with the case of an elected chief minister, not a habitual offender, and the general elections take place only once every five years. On May 7, it said that if the interim release was granted, Kejriwal would not be allowed to perform official duties, as that would have a cascading effect.