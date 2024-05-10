Kejriwal gets interim relief from SC: 5 bail conditions imposed on Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal leaves the Rouse Avenue Court where he was produced in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday got interim bail from the Supreme Court till June 1 in the liquor policy case. Kejriwal, leader of the the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), can campaign for his party for Lok Sabha polls.

The court imposed several restrictions on Kejriwal during the 21-day interim bail period, including barring him from entering the chief minister’s office.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the alleged scam in the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy 2021-22. The case pertains to the probe of the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy by the Delhi government.

Arvind Kejriwal gets temporary bail: Five conditions imposed by SC

1) Kejriwal cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat during the tenure of his interim bail, said the Supreme Court.

2) Kejriwal cannot sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction during the 21-day interim bail period.

3) Kejriwal has to furnish bail bonds in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the jail superintendent.

4) "He will not make any comment with regard to his role in the present case; and will not interact with any of the witnesses and/or have access to any official files connected with the case," said the court.

5) Kejriwal will have to surrender and return to jail on June 2.

The Supreme Court noted that Kejriwal is “not a threat to the society.” While granting the relief, it noted that there was no doubt about the fact that serious accusations have been made against him but he has not been convicted yet.

The Lok Sabha election results will be out on June 4.