Arvind Kejriwal to attend Ram Temple event? Here's what AAP minister said

Merely days ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said though it is important to visit the Ayodhya temple, it's not necessary to visit on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present.

When asked about Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal 's position, he said "I am not sure about this. I believe it's important to go but going (to Ayodhya) when PM Modi is going there is not necessary. People are going there for Lord Ram, so they can attend whenever they wish to."

Bharadwaj was referring to the January 22 grand inauguration event of the temple, for which several ruling and Opposition leaders have been extended an invite. Notably, Delhi Chief Minister has not been invited to the ceremony, according to the AAP.

Congress declines invite, SP to attend While the AAP has not stated its official stance on the matter yet, its allies from the INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have decided to skip the event. Both the parties said they were against mixing "politics with religion" and labelled the January 22 event as "BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) -RSS" event.

Another ally of INDIA bloc, the Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD has also distanced itself from the event as the Opposition charges the Modi government of scoring political points in the name of the temple, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled likely in April-May. The Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav confirmed earlier that he would attend the event.

Notably, a day before, CM Kejriwal and AAP leader participated in a 'Sundar Kand' recital programme held in all the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and sought the blessings of Lord Ram and Hanuman for peace and progress of the country.

This comes as the AAP announced on Monday to hold 'Sundar Kand' and 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital programmes in all the assembly constituencies, wards, and zones on different Tuesdays every month.

(With PTI inputs)