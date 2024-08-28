Assam CM Himanta hits out at Mamata Banerjee over 'provocative' speech

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday for allegedly threatening the northeastern state with unrest.

He claimed that Banerjee was trying to provoke the public to hide her own failures.

Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show your anger to us, Sarma wrote on X, sharing a 46-second video clip of a speech by the West Bengal CM.

In the clip, Banerjee is seen stressing that though Bangladesh and her state share the same language and culture, both are two different countries with West Bengal being part of India.