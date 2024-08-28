Assam CM Himanta hits out at Mamata Banerjee over 'provocative' speech

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

He claimed that Banerjee was trying to provoke the public to hide her own failures. | File photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 8:59 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday for allegedly threatening the northeastern state with unrest.

He claimed that Banerjee was trying to provoke the public to hide her own failures.

Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show your anger to us, Sarma wrote on X, sharing a 46-second video clip of a speech by the West Bengal CM.

In the clip, Banerjee is seen stressing that though Bangladesh and her state share the same language and culture, both are two different countries with West Bengal being part of India.

Alleging that Modi's party is trying to fuel the situation in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, If Bengal is set on fire, Assam, northeast, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also be affected.

She was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the foundation day of her party's student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad.

Don't even try to incite India with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language, Sarma added.


First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

