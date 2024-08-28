Will call Assembly session, pass Bill ensuring death for rapists: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday (August 28) that she will convene an Assembly session next week to pass a Bill ensuring capital punishment for rapists. Speaking at the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) event, she added that the Bill would be passed within 10 days of the Assembly session.

"Next week, we will call an Assembly session and pass a Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists. We will send this Bill to the Governor. If he does not pass it, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This Bill must be passed, and he cannot evade accountability this time," she declared while addressing the party event.

Her statement comes in the wake of statewide protests following the horrific rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, she dedicated the party's student wing, ‘Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’ foundation day, to the deceased trainee doctor. Banerjee also expressed grief over the incident, saying that she is “deeply saddened”.

“Today, on the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, I am dedicating it to our sister, whom we tragically lost at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago. We express our heartfelt condolences and demand immediate justice for this incident. Our hearts go out to all the women who have been victims of such inhumane acts. We are deeply saddened,” Mamata said in a post on X, in Bengali.

To recall, senior Trinamool Congress leader and Mamata's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, had also urged the Centre to introduce a Bill in Parliament to fast-track the trial and conviction of rapists and murderers within a week, ensuring they receive "exemplary punishment".