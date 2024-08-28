Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Will call Assembly session, pass Bill ensuring death for rapists: Mamata

Will call Assembly session, pass Bill ensuring death for rapists: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee asserted that if the Governor does not pass the proposed Bill, her party leaders will sit outside the Raj Bhavan in protest

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dedicated the party's student wing, ‘Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’ foundation day, to the deceased trainee doctor. (Photo: PTI)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 2:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday (August 28) that she will convene an Assembly session next week to pass a Bill ensuring capital punishment for rapists. Speaking at the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) event, she added that the Bill would be passed within 10 days of the Assembly session.

"Next week, we will call an Assembly session and pass a Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists. We will send this Bill to the Governor. If he does not pass it, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This Bill must be passed, and he cannot evade accountability this time," she declared while addressing the party event.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Her statement comes in the wake of statewide protests following the horrific rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Earlier in the day, she dedicated the party's student wing, ‘Trinamool Chhatra Parishad’ foundation day, to the deceased trainee doctor. Banerjee also expressed grief over the incident, saying that she is “deeply saddened”.

“Today, on the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, I am dedicating it to our sister, whom we tragically lost at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago. We express our heartfelt condolences and demand immediate justice for this incident. Our hearts go out to all the women who have been victims of such inhumane acts. We are deeply saddened,” Mamata said in a post on X, in Bengali.


Previously, she had appealed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the doctor's rape and murder case, to ensure capital punishment for the perpetrator.

More From This Section

Gujarat floods: Kharge, Rahul urge govt to provide all possible assistance

Hema Committee report: Opposition slams govt's inaction, asks 5 questions

Lok Sabha election results gave India chance to breathe: Manish Tewari

Champai Soren under own govt 'surveillance' for 5 months: Himanta Sarma

Pure communal venom: Sibal slams Assam CM for his remark on Muslims


Mamata facing fire over Kolkata rape-murder case

Mamata Banerjee has been facing criticism over the "lackadaisical" attitude of the state police in handling the case. The opposition has even accused the state police of attempting to shield the accused at her behest. The alleged involvement of Trinamool Congress workers in the vandalism of RG Kar Hospital during the midnight protest against the rape has also intensified protests across the state.

The chief minister, who also holds the Home and Health portfolios, stated that the anger among doctors is justified. She also announced that police camps have been set up at every hospital to prevent further assaults on medical staff.

To recall, senior Trinamool Congress leader and Mamata's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, had also urged the Centre to introduce a Bill in Parliament to fast-track the trial and conviction of rapists and murderers within a week, ensuring they receive "exemplary punishment".

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kolkata case LIVE news: 16 days have passed since CBI took over, where is justice, asks CM Mamata

Bengal failed to implement schemes to deal with crimes against women: WCD

Doctor rape-murder: BJP's 12-hour shutdown partially affects life in Bengal

'Deeply sorry': Mamata dedicates Trinamool foundation day to Kolkata victim

'Nabanna Abhijaan' march turns violent; BJP seeks Mamata's polygraph test

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalAll India Trinamool CongressTMCKolkata policeRape casesCBIAbhishek Banerjeehealthcare

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story