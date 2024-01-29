Assam CM should look at his own house, don't be too smart: Digvijaya

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh on Monday took a potshot at Assam CM Hemant Biswa Sarma on calling Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi a star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that Sarma should look at his own house and don't be too smart in this matter.

"These allegations which are being levelled against him (Rahul Gandhi), have been levelled against me as well and it has been levelled on everyone. Because when there is nothing to say then this kind of thing is said. Hemant Biswa Sarma should look at his own house. Don't be too smart in this matter," Singh said.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore questioned the Assam CM saying "People in BJP are saying things against Rahul Gandhi because they are scared of Rahul Gandhi because he is standing against the BJP and speaking for the idea of India. We have defeated the BJP in several states and Rahul Gandhi will always stand against fascism."

Notably, Assam CM Sarma on Sunday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi saying wherever he (Gandhi) goes, Congress will lose there and he (Rahul Gandhi) is so arrogant.

"Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, Congress will lose there. He is not inspiring and is so arrogant that he has no leadership qualities. He is a big star campaigner of the BJP." Sarma said.

Meanwhile, reacting to Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam's remark about the INDIA alliance, Singh said, "Acharya Pramod Krishnam is a good friend of mine and I will discuss with him about what he is saying."

On the INDIA alliance, Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "INDIA alliance, since its inception, has been infected with serious diseases. Then it went into the ICU. After which, it was put on a ventilator. Yesterday, Nitish Kumar cremated it.