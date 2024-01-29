Azad promises to re-implement Roshni scheme if elected to power in J-K

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday promised to reintroduce the Roshni scheme if his party wins the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also promised to grant five marlas of land to people residing along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Roshni Act, created by me, will be implemented again if our party comes to power," Azad said at a public rally in Samba district.

On November 1, 2020, the Union Territory administration cancelled all land transfers that took place under the JK State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001 - also known as the Roshni Act - under which 2.5 lakh acres of land was to be transferred to existing occupants.

Over 10 lakh kanals (1 acre is equal to 8 kanals) of land was retrieved in Jammu and Kashmir after the Revenue Department directed all deputy commissioners to ensure 100 per cent removal of encroachments from state land.

The former chief minister said that five marlas of land in safer areas would be provided to families living along the International Border in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts as they are the worst affected by border firing.

Azad referred to his government's approval to the land grant scheme in 2008.

In response to reporters' queries, Azad said his party was ready for elections.

"We have undertaken campaigns in most districts in Jammu and Kashmir. We are ready for the polls," he said.