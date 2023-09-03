Home / Politics / Assam govt to introduce bill in state assembly to ban polygamy: CM Sarma

Assam govt to introduce bill in state assembly to ban polygamy: CM Sarma

"We will finalize the Bill in the next 45 days. I think I will be able to introduce the Bill in the assembly in December this year", said Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM, Assam

ANI
Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Assam government is likely to introduce a Bill in the state assembly in December to ban polygamy.

Polygamy is the practice of marrying more than one person (multiple spouses).

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday addressed an all-party meeting in Assam's Tinsukia and said that the state government, in the next 45 days, will finalize the Bill to ban polygamy in the state.

"A legal committee was formed to analyse whether the state government can ban polygamy or not and we have received positive thoughts. We also sought public opinions and suggestions on the proposed Bill for banning polygamy. We have received a total of 149 suggestions in response to our public notice. Out of these, 146 suggestions are in favour of the Bill and they support to ban on polygamy. However, three suggestions have expressed their opposition to banning polygamy. Our next phase is to draft the Bill," CM Sarma said.

"We will finalize the Bill in the next 45 days. I think I will be able to introduce the Bill in the assembly in December this year", he added.

Earlier the expert committee was formed to examine the legislative competence of the State Legislature to enact a law to end polygamy in Assam. The committee submitted its report to the Assam Chief Minister on August 6 this year.

Meanwhile, CM Sharma further stated, "We will add some points in the bill in order to stop Love Jihad in the state".

Talking about the issue of withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the Assam Chief Minister said that the state government is working on this.

"We will have to take the decision on whether AFSPA is to be withdrawn or not. It is a view of the state government and the the Union government will take the final view. I will discuss it with the Union government this month and towards the end of this month, a concrete decision will be taken," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 is an act of the Parliament of India that grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces to maintain public order in "disturbed areas".

According to the Disturbed Areas Act, 1976 once declared 'disturbed', the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months.

Also Read

Assam to table bill to end polygamy within this fiscal year: Himanta Sarma

Expert panel formed by Assam govt to examine legality to ban polygamy

State planning to ban polygamy immediately, to bring bill soon: Assam CM

No govt jobs for people accused of sex crimes in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Assam to form committee to examine if assembly has can ban polygamy: CM

CM Dhami interacts with public, seeks votes ahead of Bageshwar bypoll

Don't indulge in blame game, work as team: Kejriwal on L-G's G20 remarks

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

INDIA makes additional appointments in newly-formed panels for 2024 polls

BJP scared of Opposition unity: Nitish, Tejashwi on simultaneous election

Topics :AssamNortheast IndiaPoliticsLaw

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story