Attempts being made to create Manipur-like situation in Maharashtra: Patole

"Through various incidents of social unrest, an attempt is being made in Maharashtra to trigger riots and create a situation like Manipur," he said

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday targeted the Centre and the Eknath Shinde-led state government, saying that attempts were being made to foment unrest in the society and create a Manipur-like situation in the state.

He was addressing party workers at Kalyan in Thane district.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since the first week of May, in which several people have lost their lives.

"Through various incidents of social unrest, an attempt is being made in Maharashtra to trigger riots and create a situation like Manipur," he said.

"Incidents of social unrest are taking place one after the other in the state. If democracy and the Constitution are to be preserved in the country, then there is no alternative to the Congress. Its policies and policies show that the BJP has nothing to do with the people of the country," Patole said.

The Congress worked towards strengthening the country, he said, accusing the Narendra Modi government of selling assets of several public sector units (PSUs).

The Congress won in Karnataka because only Congress can solve the problems of common people, he said.

"Various issues are being raked up and created to divert the attention of people from issues like inflation, unemployment and women's safety," he said. There were no differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the three constituents will fight the forthcoming polls together, Patole noted. He also said that nobody was afraid of the Enforcement Directorate or the Central Bureau of Investigation now.

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

