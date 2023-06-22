Home / Politics / Many leaders are more experienced than PM Modi: Tejashwi ahead of Oppn meet

Ahead of the mega meeting of key Opposition forces in Patna on June 23, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said there are many leaders who're much more experienced than Prime Minister Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
Ahead of the mega meeting of key Opposition forces in Patna on June 23, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said there are many leaders who're much more experienced than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and everybody will put forward their opinion in the meeting.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will convene a meeting of top Opposition leaders as part of his continued efforts to forge a grand alliance against PM Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre with an eye on the next general elections.

"Nobody can deny the fact that there are so many leaders in opposition who're much more experienced than PM Modi. Everybody will put forward their opinion in the meeting," Bihar Deputy CM told ANI on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi said the Lok Sabha elections next year will be fought on issues of the people and "not in the name of PM Modi".

Speaking to media persons, Tejashwi said, "Everyone is clear that the meeting (on Friday) will set the tone for a change at the hustings in the days ahead. A change is the need of the hour as people's issues need to be brought to the fore. The next general elections should be fought on issues affecting the people."

He further said, "This is a great step, since Nitish Kumar and I have come together, we have tried to get as many opposition parties together as possible."

"Since elections are about the people and the next general elections will be fought on issues affecting the people, not in the name of PM Modi," he added.

The meeting is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre.

The Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha polls.

First Published: Jun 22 2023 | 11:22 AM IST

