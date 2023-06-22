Amit Shah holds discussions on 2024 LS elections with Goa CM, JP Nadda

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a review meeting with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant regarding the feedback of BJP's "Maha Jansampark" Abhiyan and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were also discussed.

BJP national president JP Nadda was also present at the meeting along with the Goa state BJP president Sadanand Shet.

Earlier on May 31, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched "Maha Jansampark". Under this Maha Jan Sampark, scheduled to be held from May 31 (today) to June 30, extensive public programmes will be done across the country after the completion of 9 years at the Centre.

In the meeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda and BL Santosh in the national capital.

Moreover, Union Home Minister will convene an all-party meeting on June 24 in the national capital to discuss the situation in Manipur.

The meeting is scheduled at 3 pm in New Delhi to discuss the situation in Manipur.As Manipur is still witnessing incidents like arson, the state government has extended the ban on the internet by five more days till June 25 with immediate effect in an effort to prevent further disturbance to peace.

Violence gripped Manipur on May 3 after clashes erupted during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meiteis in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.