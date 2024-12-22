Baseless report: National Conference rules out joining BJP-led NDA

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The National Conference on Sunday ruled out joining the BJP-led NDA and dismissed as baseless a media report in this regard.

BJP Flag, BJP
Sadiq was reacting to a report published in a newspaper that claimed Jammu and Kashmir's ruling party might be preparing grounds for a return to the BJP. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 6:10 PM IST
The National Conference on Sunday ruled out joining the BJP-led NDA and dismissed as baseless a media report in this regard.

This news being peddled by certain so-called journalists is nothing but a blatant lie, driven by malicious intent to mislead the people of Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said.

He was reacting to a report published in a newspaper that claimed Jammu and Kashmir's ruling party might be preparing grounds for a return to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in exchange for the Union Territory's statehood.

"It is disgraceful and irresponsible for anyone to spread such baseless rumours... Let me challenge the individual behind this fabrication: name the so-called 'top BJP leadership' that Omar Abdullah alleged to have met, or immediately retract your claim and issue a public apology," he said in a post on X.

Sadiq also said Abdullah's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi was held in full public view.

"For the record, his meeting with the home minister in North Block was in full view of the media. If this so-called journalist claims otherwise, let him substantiate his allegations with evidence or admit to his lies. We will not allow such deceitful tactics to go unchallenged," he said.

Sadiq also threatened legal action against the publication if the report was not withdrawn.

"If this fabricated story is not retracted immediately, accompanied by a public apology, we reserve the right to take legal action against those responsible for tarnishing our image and misleading the public. Let this be a warning: such dishonest journalism will not be tolerated," the National Conference spokesperson added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :National ConferenceBJPNDA

First Published: Dec 22 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

