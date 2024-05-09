Home / Politics / Bengal BJP launches portal for candidates affected by school jobs scam

Bengal BJP launches portal for candidates affected by school jobs scam

While addressing election rallies in the state on Friday, Modi had issued the direction to the state BJP in a bid to address grievances stemming from the scam

The Supreme Court, however, on Tuesday stayed the Calcutta High Court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staffers made by the state's School Service Commission | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The West Bengal unit of the BJP has set up a dedicated legal support website and a helpline number to assist "genuine" candidates affected by the alleged school jobs scam, a senior party leader said on Thursday.

The helpline number and the portal were made public on Wednesday night, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the state unit of the BJP to establish a legal cell for the "genuine" candidates.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"As per the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal BJP is duty-bound to stand beside the eligible candidates who were affected due to the TMC's illegal recruitment of some people," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

The legal support website is 'bjplegalsupport.org' and helpline number is 9150056618, he said.

"Once a complaint is received through the helpline number or the website, we will speak to the candidate concerned and seek the status of his or her case, following which we will provide legal help accordingly," he said.

While addressing election rallies in the state on Friday, Modi had issued the direction to the state BJP in a bid to address grievances stemming from the scam and assured of support to genuine candidates who were affected.

The Calcutta High Court had on April 22 declared the recruitment process of the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided schools as "null and void", ordering the cancellation of all appointments made through it. Around 26,000 people lost their jobs following the court order.

The Supreme Court, however, on Tuesday stayed the Calcutta High Court order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staffers made by the state's School Service Commission (SSC) in state-run and aided schools.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, permitted the CBI to continue with its investigation and probe even members of the state cabinet but asked the agency not to take any precipitate action like arresting a suspect.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had accused the BJP of "hatching the conspiracy" to snatch away the school jobs and thanked the apex court for staying the Calcutta High Court order.

Also Read

WB teacher recruitment scam: 'It is a systemic fraud', says CJI Chandrachud

Calcutta HC voids 2016 West Bengal SSC recruitment, nullifies 24,000 jobs

BPSC BAO 2024: Answer key released at official website of the commission

Income Tax Recruitment 2023: Registration opens for 291 MTS, TA posts

NCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 150 Assistant Foreman posts at nclcil.in

Jharkhand bearing brunt of migration, lawlessness, corruption: Sitharaman

PM blatantly racist by bringing in skin colour in poll debate: Chidambaram

LS polls: TMC to approach EC over Sandeshkhali 'sting operation' video

Mayawati role model for entire Bahujan community, says Akash Anand

JD(S) MLA Revanna remanded to judicial custody till May 14 in kidnap case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :West BengalBJPScams

First Published: May 09 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story