Bengal floods man-made, DVC releasing water to save Jharkhand: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called the floods and the ensuing destruction in north Bengal man-made, and blamed the DVC for "unrestricted" release of water, resulting in overflowing rivers in the southern parts of the state.

Banerjee also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the next of kin of those who died in the floods and landslides, besides offering a job of home guard to one member of the bereaved families.

We have so far received reports of 23 people who have died in the north Bengal floods. The region received over 300 mm of rainfall, sustaining for over 12 hours on Saturday night and early Sunday, she said.

The CM was talking to reporters at Kolkata airport before leaving for Bagdogra to oversee relief and rescue operations in the flood-ravaged areas of north Bengal. Incessant rainfall in the upper reaches of the state over the last 48 hours have led to widespread flooding in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduars and Cooch Behar, officials said. The Nagrakata area of the Dooars and the Mirik region in Darjeeling are the worst affected on account of landslides and residential properties getting washed away, they said. The DVC is releasing water as per its wish. The lack of desiltation of Maithon and Panchet reservoirs has significantly reduced its water retention capacity. The DVC is doing this to save Jharkhand from flooding, and Bengal is bearing the brunt, Banerjee alleged.