AAP dispatches 100,000 letters with complaints about 'poor' roads to Goa CM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and party leaders on Monday dispatched one lakh letters, signed by residents, to the Goa chief minister, complaining about the "poor" road conditions in the coastal state.
Kejriwal, on the final day of his Goa visit, flagged off a tempo laden with letters in front of the party's office here to be transported to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's residence.
Talking to reporters, the former Delhi chief minister said, "I was always told that the road conditions in Goa are bad. I have personally experienced it now during my visit." He claimed that he was late to a function by one and a half hours on the first day of his visit, as he had to take a longer route to reach the venue to avoid pothole-ridden roads.
Kejriwal said that the AAP had initiated a campaign against poor roads under the banner "BJP Che Burak", which fetched one lakh signatures from families.
"Out of three and a half lakh families in Goa, one lakh have signed. This means one third of the population has signed the letters," he said.
He said that the letters would be taken to CM Sawant's residence by party leaders to hand them over to him.
Other party leaders, including Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi, Goa AAP president Amit Palekar, MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, were also present on the occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app