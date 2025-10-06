Home / Politics / AAP dispatches 100,000 letters with complaints about 'poor' roads to Goa CM

AAP dispatches 100,000 letters with complaints about 'poor' roads to Goa CM

Kejriwal said that the AAP had initiated a campaign against poor roads under the banner "BJP Che Burak", which fetched one lakh signatures from families

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and party leaders on Monday dispatched one lakh letters. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 2:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal and party leaders on Monday dispatched one lakh letters, signed by residents, to the Goa chief minister, complaining about the "poor" road conditions in the coastal state.

Kejriwal, on the final day of his Goa visit, flagged off a tempo laden with letters in front of the party's office here to be transported to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's residence.

Talking to reporters, the former Delhi chief minister said, "I was always told that the road conditions in Goa are bad. I have personally experienced it now during my visit."  He claimed that he was late to a function by one and a half hours on the first day of his visit, as he had to take a longer route to reach the venue to avoid pothole-ridden roads.

Kejriwal said that the AAP had initiated a campaign against poor roads under the banner "BJP Che Burak", which fetched one lakh signatures from families.

"Out of three and a half lakh families in Goa, one lakh have signed. This means one third of the population has signed the letters," he said.

He said that the letters would be taken to CM Sawant's residence by party leaders to hand them over to him.

Other party leaders, including Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi, Goa AAP president Amit Palekar, MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Congress seeks MP health minister's removal over 14 children's death

VK Malhotra: A lifetime devoted to nation, ideology and public service

Premium

In Bihar Assembly poll rush, politics of plenty meets fragile finances

Modi govt promoting wealth concentration, attacking democracy's soul: Cong

MP cough syrup deaths: Kamal Nath seeks ₹50 lakh aid for victims' families

Topics :Aam Aadmi PartyGoaAAP

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story