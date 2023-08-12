Home / Politics / Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill allows using draconian police powers: Sibal

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill allows using draconian police powers: Sibal

He also claimed the government's agenda behind bringing such laws is to "silence opponents"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, 2023 to replace the CrPC; and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill, 2023 that will replace the Indian Evidence Act

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Former law minister Kapil Sibal on Saturday alleged the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, which seeks to replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), allows the use of "draconian police powers for political ends".

He also claimed the government's agenda behind bringing such laws is to "silence opponents".

In an overhaul of criminal laws, the Centre on Friday introduced in Lok Sabha three bills to replace the IPC, Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act, proposing, among other things, repeal of the sedition law and introducing a new provision with a wider definition of the offence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Bill, 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) Bill, 2023 to replace the CrPC; and Bharatiya Sakshya (BS) Bill, 2023 that will replace the Indian Evidence Act.

In a tweet, Rajya Sabha MP Sibal said, "Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (2023) (BNS) allows for using draconian police powers for political ends."

"BNS: Allows for police custody from 15 up to 60 or 90 days. New offences for prosecuting persons who threaten the security of state (redefined). Agenda: To silence opponents," he said.

The BNS Bill provides for several changes in the existing provisions including that of defamation and attempt to commit suicide and expands the scope of offences against women pertaining to sexual intercourse by employing "deceitful means".

Shah has said the changes have been made to provide speedy justice.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Kapil Dev lambasts young Indian players, says they suffer from ego issues

Kapil Sibal raises question of pliant investigation amid wrestlers' protest

Kapil Sibal tears into Centre, claims misuse of anti-defection law

Kapil Sibal attacks Amit Shah on 'who is ED director not important' remark

AAP's Raghav Chadha changes X bio to 'Suspended Member of Parliament'

Opposition's walkout from Lok Sabha exposed their design: Assam CM

He didn't talk about any solution: Chhattisgarh CM on PM Modi's LS speech

PM Modi meets Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla after Monsoon session concludes

Poor may be vote bank for Oppn, but for us, they are part of family: Yogi

Topics :Amit ShahKapil SibalPolice

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story