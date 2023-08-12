Home / Politics / He didn't talk about any solution: Chhattisgarh CM on PM Modi's LS speech

ANI
Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday, while speaking on a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, 'assured' for strictest punishment for the accused who indulged in crimes against women

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 7:50 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech in Lok Sabha about Manipur and said that the PM didn't talk about any solution.

Baghel also said that they will organise Sankalp Shivir in every Vidhan Sabha and all the senior leaders will participate in it.

"We will organise Sankalp Shivir in every Vidhan Shabha and all our senior leaders will participate in it… The no-confidence motion was brought for Manipur. He talked about Manipur in the end and only for two minutes. He didn't talk about any solution... They are making all efforts to stop Rahul Gandhi but he won't stop...'' CM Baghel said while talking to the media.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Thursday, while speaking on a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, 'assured' for strictest punishment for the accused who indulged in crimes against women.

Asserting that state and central government are working to restore peace in Manipur, the PM said that the government is taking steps to bring normalcy there.

"Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time," PM Modi said while replying to the no-confidence motion against his government.

"There are serious crimes against women and they are unforgivable," he added.

He further said the country is with the people of Manipur.

"I want to tell people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you," he added.

The no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

The three days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues.

Topics :Narendra ModiBhupesh BaghelChhattisgarhLok Sabha

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 7:50 AM IST

