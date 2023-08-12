Home / Politics / Poor may be vote bank for Oppn, but for us, they are part of family: Yogi

Poor may be vote bank for Oppn, but for us, they are part of family: Yogi

The chief minister further noted that the government is proud to say that encephalitis is no longer present in various parts of the state

ANI
"They also feel bad about 'Ayushman Bharat' facility to hide their shortcoming. Are those who are benefiting from it, not Indian nationals? They are 100 million people, they can be a vote bank issue for you, but for us, they are our family," said Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 7:00 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Attacking the opposition during the assembly session on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the enhancements in healthcare facilities and pointed out that patients now seek treatment at government hospitals due to the availability of medications and doctors.

"They also feel bad about 'Ayushman Bharat' facility to hide their shortcoming. Are those who are benefiting from it, not Indian nationals? They are 100 million people, they can be a vote bank issue for you, but for us, they are our family," said Yogi Adityanath.

The Chief Minister further said, "We inherited a dilapidated system and will definitely take time to improve it, but the crowd gathered shows increased people's faith in this system. There are now better facilities than before. People rejected you because they didn't believe in you."

Encephalitis was completely eradicated in the first term.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Encephalitis claimed the lives of 50,000 children in Eastern Uttar Pradesh over a span of 40 years. The Samajwadi Party (SP) had the opportunity to govern the state four times. It's alarming to note that 90 per cent of the deceased children came from Dalits, minorities, and the most backward castes. 'Was there no 'PDA' (pichre, Dalit and alpashankhak) here? What were your chief ministers doing then? And you also got a chance of five years."

The chief minister further noted that the government is proud to say that encephalitis is no longer present in various parts of the state.

"I am proud to say that our government completely eradicated encephalitis in its first term. Encephalitis is no longer present in Gorakhpur, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gonda, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur, and Saharanpur," he said.

Also Read

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

PM SHRI scheme to benefit students studying in 1,753 UP schools: CM Yogi

Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today

State govt has no plans for caste census in UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

PM Modi has worked for welfare of women since coming to power: Irani

Women to handle toll booth ops with a turnover of Rs 2 cr annually in MP

Uttar Pradesh government Rs 6,000 crore set aside for land acquisition

Nadda, Union ministers, BJP allies address NDA spokespersons' meeting

2-hour-long speech filled with irrelevant talk: Priyanka's dig at PM Modi

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshUP govtOpposition

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story