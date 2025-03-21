Bihar Assembly sees war of words over Nitish 'insulting' national anthem

War of words between the ruling and opposition MLAs over Bihar Chief Nitish Kumar allegedly "insulting" the national anthem rocked the assembly on Friday.

As the proceedings began, opposition members trooped into the Well with placards and raised slogans, demanding an "unconditional apology" from Kumar.

Some members also demanded the resignation of the CM, alleging that he insulted the national anthem at an event on Thursday.

Despite repeated requests from Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav that they could raise the issue during the Zero Hour, the protests went on.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary also intervened, stating that the government can give its reply on the issue but it should be raised as per the existing provisions.

As the opposition MLAs refused to budge, the speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

At the inaugural ceremony of Sepak Takraw World Cup 2025 at the Pataliputra Sports Complex on Thursday, the CM left cabinet colleagues and officials flummoxed when he abruptly got up from his seat and walked down the dais, as soon as the moderator announced it was time for the national anthem.

After the adjournment of the House, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav said, "It's a serious matter as it is an insult to the national anthem by the CM. This is also an insult to the countrymen by the CM. This shows that CM is not fit to run the state." "The CM should resign from the post. We demand an unconditional apology from him. It is surprising that the CM is not saying even a single word on the issue. Why are NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, maintaining a stoic silence over it?" he asked.

Some opposition MLAs also told reporters they may meet Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over the issue.