BJP raking up Disha Salian case after failing on Aurangzeb: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday claimed that efforts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party over Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district had backfired due to which the party has moved on to rake up the death case of celebrity manager Disha Salian.

"BJP tried to raise the Aurangzeb issue, but they were not successful. They tried a lot to remove Aurangzeb from his grave, and in fact Aurangzeb (issue) got back at them, now to hide their defeat, they have raised this issue of Disha Salian," Raut said during a press conference in Delhi.

He further mentioned that Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, had claimed five years ago that he was under pressure from BJP leaders.

"You should see statements made by Disha Salian's parents five years ago, in which they said that they were under pressure from BJP leaders. The State government is scared of Aaditya Thackeray. Hence, they raised this issue. We have exposed Devendra Fadnavis' government on all issues," Raut said

On the night of March 17, violence broke out in parts of Nagpur after a group protested in the area, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, who is buried in Chhatrapati Shambhajinagar (formely Aurangabad). As many as 34 police personnel were injured in the violence in which 50 people were arrested. Since then, officials have said that normalcy has been restored and curfew had been lifted in parts of the city.

Disha Salian was found dead on June 2, 2020, days before actor Sushant Rajput was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra, Mumbai.

Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court demanding a probe into his daughter's death and also for the interrogation of UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Thackeray on Thursday accused critics of trying to defame him for the past five years. Thackeray emphasized that since the matter is already in court, he'll reserve his comments for the legal proceedings.

"A lot of people have tried to defame me for the last five years. If the matter is in court, then we will speak in court," Thackeray told mediapersons.