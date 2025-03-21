Rahul Gandhi calls merit a flawed upper-caste idea, backs caste census

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the merit-based system in India, calling it “deeply flawed” and “unfair”, particularly towards Dalits, other backward classes (OBCs), and tribals.

During an interaction with Professor Sukhadeo Thorat, an academic known for his work on caste and social justice, Gandhi argued that merit is often confused with privilege.

“There is a completely flawed concept of merit where I confuse my social position with my capability. For anyone to say that our education system or bureaucratic entry systems are fair to Dalits, OBCs, and tribals is a complete fallacy because they are culturally disconnected from these institutions,” he said.

He further added that the idea of merit itself is an unfair concept, as it is based on an “upper-caste narrative” that does not take into account historical disadvantages faced by marginalised communities.

‘Babasaheb’s dream is still incomplete’: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi drew a historical parallel to the fight against caste discrimination, recalling Dr BR Ambedkar’s Mahad Satyagraha on March 20, 1927, where Ambedkar led Dalits to assert their right to drink water from a public tank.

He shared a video of his interaction on X with the caption: "The fight for a rightful share that began 98 years ago continues… Babasaheb's dream is still incomplete. His fight is not just about the past, it is also about today—we will fight it with all our might."

Gandhi also met members of the National Confederation of OBC Employees’ Welfare Associations (NCOBC), an organisation representing 30,000 OBC employees in the public sector.

He added that the NCOBC delegation had voiced concerns over OBC representation in central government jobs and public sector units, stating that they face institutional barriers despite being the largest demographic group in India.

“The OBCs have the largest population in India and contribute significantly to every field. I will continue to fight for their prosperity and rightful share,” he later wrote in a Facebook post.

Nepotistic and feudal: BJP calls out Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi’s remarks on meritocracy drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) , with national spokesperson CR Kesavan accusing him of having a “nepotistic and feudal mindset”.

"Rahul Gandhi's shocking outburst on merit clearly exposes the nepotistic and feudal mindset of Congress. The dynastic Congress has always historically abused and insulted meritorious leaders from SC, ST, and OBC communities who progressed in public life through their hard work and commitment," Kesavan told PTI.

He further alleged that Congress has always opposed Dalit and backward-class leaders, branding the party as having a “Dalit virodhi (anti-Dalit) mindset” that seeks to “crush merit”.

Reservation and caste-based census in India

Gandhi's statement is part of a broader debate on affirmative action versus meritocracy. While supporters argue that historical injustices necessitate corrective measures like reservations, critics contend that an excessive focus on caste-based quotas undermines merit and efficiency.

The Congress party has been urging the BJP-led central government to conduct a nationwide caste census and increase reservation limits accordingly.

