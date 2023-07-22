Home / Politics / Bihar BJP women cell books Nitish, Tejashwi over lathicharge on workers

Bihar BJP women cell books Nitish, Tejashwi over lathicharge on workers

The incident had taken place during BJP's protest march, organized against the state government's new recruitment policy of teachers

Press Trust of India Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav after taking oath, at Raj Bhavan in Patn

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A fresh complaint against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and state government officials was lodged in a local court here on Saturday in connection with the police lathicharge on BJP workers, especially women, during a protest march in the state capital on July 13.

The complaint has been filed by Lajwanti Jha, head of the women cell of state BJP. Earlier, a similar complaint was lodged by BJP worker Krishna Singh Kallu before a court in Patna.

Talking to reporters, Jha said, "Police lathicharge on BJP workers, especially women, on June 13 was barbaric and it was done on the directions of the CM, deputy CM and other senior officials of the district administration and police."

"One of our workers, Vijay Kumar Singh, died due to the lathicharge. Action must be taken against those who are responsible. I have filed a complaint in this regard before the competent court seeking action against them," Jha, who was accompanied by her lawyer Ratnesh Kumar, said.

On Thursday, the Patna district administration had claimed that Singh died because of a heart ailment and complications related to it.

Both the postmortem report by Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) and the histopathological examination conducted by the institute concluded that the death of Singh was caused due to a heart disease and other complications related to it, a statement by the district administration had said on Thursday.

The district administration also said that CCTV camera footage clearly shows that the deceased BJP functionary fainted between 1:22pm and 1:27pm in Chajju Bagh area, while the lathicharge occurred at Dak Bungalow crossing area. Singh was not present on the spot where the lathicharge had taken place, the administration said.

The incident had taken place during BJP's protest march, organized against the state government's new recruitment policy of teachers.

However, the BJP termed the postmortem report as 'manipulated' and demanded a high-level independent inquiry into the medical report prepared by the PMCH.

Immediately after the July 13 incident, several senior BJP leaders of the state demanded resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar alleging that police had acted on the direction of the chief minister's office.

Also Read

ED questions Lalu Prasad's daughter Chanda Yadav in land-for-jobs case

A day after Patna HC stay on caste survey, RJD chief Lalu attacks BJP

As Karnataka assembly election nears, NRC returns to BJP syllabus

Will travel to Bengaluru for meeting of oppn parties: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Opposition leaders discuss roadmap for 2024 LS polls in mega meet in Patna

PM has 'hurt' self respect of Rajasthan: CM on Modi's statement on Manipur

Priyanka Gandhi lying, MP farmers being given Rs 12,000: CM Chouhan

Oppn MPs to hold protest in Parliament complex on Monday over Manipur issue

Congress attacks Centre for distributing appointment letters after delays

Long list of heinous crimes against women in Rajasthan, WB, Bihar: BJP

Topics :Nitish KumarBiharBJPTejashwi Yadav

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story