Home / Politics / Oppn MPs to hold protest in Parliament complex on Monday over Manipur issue

Oppn MPs to hold protest in Parliament complex on Monday over Manipur issue

After the meeting at 10 AM on Monday, July 24, the leaders will hold a protest near the Gandhi statue before entering both houses

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Amid the stalemate in Parliament over holding a debate on Manipur violence, MPs of various opposition parties have planned a protest on Monday near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex to press for the prime minister's statement on the issue in both houses.

Sources said leaders of various opposition parties who have now formed the INDIA alliance will meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and will discuss their further strategy in Parliament.

After the meeting at 10 AM on Monday, July 24, the leaders will hold a protest near the Gandhi statue before entering both houses.

The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, but the opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister's statement first, especially after a video of two women being paraded naked and assaulted in a Manipur village appeared on social media.

Also, the opposition wants a debate allowing all parties to speak without any time restrictions and has been holding protests on the issue since the Monsoon Session started on Thursday.

The government has accused the opposition of running away from a debate on the all-important issue and has questioned their seriousness towards it.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business amid the stalemate between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Unveiling of Ambedkar's 125-ft statue in Hyderabad to be grand affair

Gross violation: SC asks Centre to take action in Manipuri women's case

Congress attacks Centre for distributing appointment letters after delays

Long list of heinous crimes against women in Rajasthan, WB, Bihar: BJP

Only way forward is to sack Manipur CM, impose President's rule: Sibal

TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parl, demands open debate with PM on Manipur

Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP

Topics :OppositionParliamentMonsoon session of ParliamentManipur

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story