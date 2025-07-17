Bihar CM launches projects worth ₹21,406 cr to improve rural connectivity

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday launched projects worth ₹21,406.36 crore under the Rural Works Department (RWD), marking a major step toward improving rural connectivity across the state.

The projects include the construction of 11,346 roads and 730 small bridges.

The CM virtually inaugurated the projects during a function held at his official residence at 1, Anne Marg, here.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "It is worth noting that under the Rural Roads Strengthening and Management Programme, a new component, Mukhyamantri Gramin Sadak Unnayan Yojana, was launched in 2024. Under this programme, construction of 5,047 roads (total length of 8,893 km) commenced on Thursday, with a total approved cost of ₹6,198 crore. Additionally, foundation stones were laid for 4,079 roads (total length of 6,484 km), with a total approved cost of ₹5,627 crore".

Through the Mukhyamantri Gramin Setu Yojana, the previously implemented Mukhyamantri Setu Yojana has been revived by the RWD to construct missing bridges, access roads, and approaches on rural roads to improve connectivity, the statement added. ALSO READ: Rahul slams EC over Bihar SIR, calls it BJP's 'election chori branch' "Under this scheme, work has begun on 409 bridges, with a total approved cost of ₹1,859 crore, and five additional schemes under the state plan with a total cost of ₹48 crore. Foundation stones have been laid for 295 bridges under this scheme, with an approved cost of ₹1,792 crore, and 24 other schemes under the state plan with a cost of ₹279 crore", the statement added.

Additional chief secretary of RWD Dipak Kumar Singh gave a detailed presentation to the CM on the projects related to rural roads and bridges that were inaugurated or whose foundation stones were laid. Singh informed the CM and other dignitaries about the construction status of rural roads and bridges under various schemes of the department. "Addressing the gathering, the CM said the RWD is doing commendable work in constructing and maintaining rural roads and bridges. He congratulated the department for its efforts. He emphasised that through various schemes, including the Rural Roads Strengthening and Management Programme, the Mukhyamantri Gramin Sampark Yojana (Residual), the Mukhyamantri Gramin Setu Yojana, and the Sulabh Samparkata Yojana, the state government is trying to ensure that pucca roads reach every hamlet in the villages to ease transportation for the people", the statement said.