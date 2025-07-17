Home / Politics / Naidu unveils vision to make Andhra Pradesh India's top state by 2047

Naidu unveils vision to make Andhra Pradesh India's top state by 2047

Naidu released a detailed blueprint for the state's economic development. The report outlines a transformative vision to position Andhra Pradesh as India's leading state by 2047

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
Showcasing Andhra Pradesh, the CM said the state has strong and dynamic human resources. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has released 'Towards Swarna (golden) Andhra Pradesh@2047', a detailed blueprint for the state's economic development, in New Delhi.

This report, prepared by the Taskforce for Economic Development in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), outlines a transformative vision to position Andhra Pradesh as India's leading state by 2047.

"By 2047, Andhra Pradesh will be the best state in India, meeting international standards, and we are determined to make it happen," he said, addressing captains of industry in the national capital while releasing the blueprint on Thursday.

By 2047, Naidu said the southern state aims to achieve a GSDP of $2.4 trillion, log exports worth $450 billion and achieve many other ambitious targets.

Showcasing Andhra Pradesh, the CM said the state has strong and dynamic human resources, fertile land rich in agricultural commodities, especially horticulture, aquaculture, and commercial crops.

On the East Coast, Naidu said the state has a long coastline, where every 50 km, the government wants to build a port, and added that airports are being constructed on a large scale and plans are afoot to develop one of the best road networks.

Logistics-wise, Andhra Pradesh will be the hub for India in the future.

"We are also upgrading our human capital through skill development and bringing top global and national institutions to Amaravati," Naidu said.

By January 2026, the government of Andhra Pradesh will be starting quantum computing in the state in collaboration with IBM, TCS, and L&T.

Noting that the US has the Silicon Valley, he said Andhra Pradesh is developing a Quantum Valley in Amaravati, among other futuristic initiatives.

Assuring full support to industrialists, the TDP supremo said, 'The day you join us, your project becomes our project'.

Expressing confidence in India's global leadership, Naidu said, "Trust us, we will deliver. Give us a problem, we'll solve it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Chandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh governmentAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

