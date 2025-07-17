Home / Politics / Oppn holds pumpkin protest against Maharashtra govt over public grievances

The protesters carried pumpkins in their hands as they raised slogans to criticise the government for allegedly ignoring issues of various sections of the society

Opposition accused the ruling alliance of failing to deliver on key issues concerning the public (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Opposition legislators carried pumpkins during a protest on the Vidhan Bhavan steps on Thursday, using the vegetable as a metaphor to claim people received "nothing" from the government during the ongoing monsoon session of the legislature.

They chanted slogans like "loan waiver for farmers - a pumpkin", "healthcare for people - a pumpkin", "rights for tribals - a pumpkin", and "education for students and jobs for workers - a pumpkin".

The monsoon session of the state legislature will conclude on Friday.

"What have the people of Maharashtra received from this monsoon session of the legislature? A pumpkin," read a slogan on a banner displayed by the opposition members.

The protesters carried pumpkins in their hands as they raised slogans to criticise the government for allegedly ignoring issues of various sections of the society, including farmers, tribals, students, teachers, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers and mill workers.

They accused the ruling alliance of failing to deliver on key issues concerning the public.

Congress MLCs Satej Patil, Abhijeet Wanjari, and Shiv Sena MLAs Siddharth Kharat and Varun Sardesai were among the protesters.

Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraMaharashtra governmentCongressOpposition parties

Jul 17 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

