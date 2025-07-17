Oppn holds pumpkin protest against Maharashtra govt over public grievances

Opposition legislators carried pumpkins during a protest on the Vidhan Bhavan steps on Thursday, using the vegetable as a metaphor to claim people received "nothing" from the government during the ongoing monsoon session of the legislature.
They chanted slogans like "loan waiver for farmers - a pumpkin", "healthcare for people - a pumpkin", "rights for tribals - a pumpkin", and "education for students and jobs for workers - a pumpkin".
The monsoon session of the state legislature will conclude on Friday.
The protesters carried pumpkins in their hands as they raised slogans to criticise the government for allegedly ignoring issues of various sections of the society, including farmers, tribals, students, teachers, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers and mill workers.
They accused the ruling alliance of failing to deliver on key issues concerning the public.
Congress MLCs Satej Patil, Abhijeet Wanjari, and Shiv Sena MLAs Siddharth Kharat and Varun Sardesai were among the protesters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app