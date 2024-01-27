Home / Politics / Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to tender resignation by Sunday morning: Report

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to tender resignation by Sunday morning: Report

Prior to putting in his papers, Kumar, the JD(U) president, will hold a customary meeting of the legislature party.

Meanwhile, at a party meeting, state BJP leaders stopped short of making a formal announcement of support to the JD(U) chief in the event of his pulling out of the Mahagathbandhan' | : PTI
Press Trust of India Patna

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 5:58 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who heads the Mahagathbandhan' government, is likely to tender his resignation by Sunday morning, a source close to the CM said on Saturday.

Talking to PTI, the source, who requested anonymity, said though the possibility of resignation by late Saturday evening could not be ruled out, "it would definitely take place by Sunday morning".

He also said prior to putting in his papers, Kumar, the JD(U) president, will hold a customary meeting of the legislature party.

The source said government offices like the secretariat have been asked to remain open on Sunday "in view of hectic activity expected during the day", which may see a new government with the BJP's support.

Meanwhile, at a party meeting, state BJP leaders stopped short of making a formal announcement of support to the JD(U) chief in the event of his pulling out of the Mahagathbandhan'.

Requesting anonymity, BJP sources said instructions have been received from the top leadership to put on hold "any formal announcement" till Kumar, who had dumped the NDA less than three years ago, resigns.

Topics :Nitish KumarBJPBiharLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsCongress

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

