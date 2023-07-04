

In a statement, the BJP stated that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is the new president of the state unit in Telangana. He will be replacing Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The party also appointed Etela Rajender as the election management committee in Telangana. In a big organisational restructuring ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced new party presidents for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, and Jharkhand.



In Punjab, Ashwani Sharma has been replaced by Sunil Jhakhar as the new party president, who joined the BJP in March 2022. Sources had reported that new entrants in the party were against the leadership of Kumar and there is a possibility that he will be inducted as a minister in the central government in a reshuffle in the coming days.



Kiran Kumar Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was appointed as the party’s Member of National Executive Committee, according to the statement. Former Union Minister D Purandeshwari has been appointed as the president of the Andhra Pradesh unit, replacing Somu Veeraju, Purandeswari, who was inducted into the national team as a general secretary, is the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao.



In 2006, Marandi had quit the BJP to set up his own party, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik). But in 2020, he announced that his party will be merging with the BJP. In Jharkhand, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has been appointed as the new party president, replacing Deepak Prakash.

These appointments come ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where the BJP-led NDA government is aiming to retain power for the third consecutive term.