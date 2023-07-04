Home / Politics / BJP appoints new party presidents for Andhra, Telangana, Punjab, Jharkhand

BJP appoints new party presidents for Andhra, Telangana, Punjab, Jharkhand

The party made the announcement ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where the BJP-led NDA government is aiming to retain power for the third consecutive term

BS Web Team New Delhi
The new appointments come ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a big organisational restructuring ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced new party presidents for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab, and Jharkhand.
In a statement, the BJP stated that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy is the new president of the state unit in Telangana. He will be replacing Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The party also appointed Etela Rajender as the election management committee in Telangana.

Sources had reported that new entrants in the party were against the leadership of Kumar and there is a possibility that he will be inducted as a minister in the central government in a reshuffle in the coming days.
In Punjab, Ashwani Sharma has been replaced by Sunil Jhakhar as the new party president, who joined the BJP in March 2022.

Former Union Minister D Purandeshwari has been appointed as the president of the Andhra Pradesh unit, replacing Somu Veeraju, Purandeswari, who was inducted into the national team as a general secretary, is the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao.
Kiran Kumar Reddy, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, was appointed as the party’s Member of National Executive Committee, according to the statement.

In Jharkhand, former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi has been appointed as the new party president, replacing Deepak Prakash.
In 2006, Marandi had quit the BJP to set up his own party, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik). But in 2020, he announced that his party will be merging with the BJP.

These appointments come ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where the BJP-led NDA government is aiming to retain power for the third consecutive term.

Also Read

FIR filed against BJP's Amit Malviya for "derogatory" posts on Rahul Gandhi

Come May 13, will BJP script history in 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections?

Karnataka elections 2023: Modi, Shah, Nadda named BJP's star campaigners

Rakesh Gupta, supporter of Scindia, quits BJP to re-join Congress

Sangh-BJP kinship on a good wicket: Political scientist, author Nalin Mehta

NCP's Pune city unit passes resolution backing Sharad Pawar has party head

Ajit Pawar-led group has no right to sack me as Maha NCP president: Patil

Ajit Pawar vs Sharad Pawar: NCP factions fight over control over party

Maharashtra Cong meeting begins, party likely to claim Oppn leader's post

K'taka assemby adjourns after BJP protests over 'failure' of govt

Topics :BJPAndhra PradeshTelanganaPunjabJharkhand

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story