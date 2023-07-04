Home / Politics / K'taka assemby adjourns after BJP protests over 'failure' of govt

K'taka assemby adjourns after BJP protests over 'failure' of govt

BJP MLAs trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the ruling Congress, leading to a brief adjournment by Speaker U T Khader

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
The Karnataka assembly was adjourned briefly on Tuesday following protests by the opposition BJP over alleged delay in implementation of five guarantees made by the ruling Congress ahead of the elections.

BJP MLAs trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans against the ruling Congress, leading to a brief adjournment by Speaker U T Khader. The proceedings began with the Speaker allowing the star question to be raised.

Accordingly, Congress MLA Shivalinge Gowda rose to raise the question. However, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai demanded acceptance of adjournment motion and discussion on the issue in place of the question hour. Joining him, BJP MLA R Ashoka accused the government of "cheating" people in the name of five guarantees. Soon other saffron party legislators too raised their voice demanding that their submission be allowed first. The speaker repeatedly appealed to the opposition BJP to allow the Question Hour to take place, but to no avail. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar took a swipe at the BJP saying they were unable to tolerate the success of five guarantees. "Let the Question Hour happen. Then we will hear their (BJP's) 'Pearl of Wisdom'," Shivakumar said. However, the BJP MLAs were adamant to make a submission about the 'failure' in implementation of the five promises. Shivakumar sought to know whether the BJP ever fulfilled its promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in everyone's bank account and bringing back black money parked overseas. "We are committed to our promises and we will fulfill them," he asserted. In his address, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too appealed to the BJP to give up it's 'adamant posture'. Soon the BJP legislators trooped into the well of the house raising slogans against the government and disrupted the proceedings. Due to the din, Speaker Khader adjourned the proceedings for a brief period.

Topics :BJPKarnataka AssemblySiddaramaiahKarnataka governmentCongress

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

