BJP, BRS conspiring to oust Congress govt, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister and TPCC President A Revanth Reddy hit out at the opposition parties, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and accused them of conspiring to dethrone the Congress Government.

Addressing a public meeting in Manuguru on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the implementation of 'Abhaya Hastam' programmes has sent 'shivers' to the opposition parties.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"BJP leader Laxman is repeatedly saying that this government will not exist after the Lok Sabha elections. How will the BJP topple the government with just eight MLAs in the assembly? It means the BJP and BRS are conspiring to topple the Congress government," the Chief Minister said.

"As part of the strategy, BRS did not announce candidates in 9 seats where BJP candidate names were already declared and the BJP candidates were not announced in four seats where BRS candidates were already announced," he claimed.

The Chief Minister also asked why KCR's daughter Kavitha is not named as BRS candidate from Nizamabad, where she had contested and lost in the past.

"Why is the BRS delaying the release of the candidate list? Modi and KD are conspiring against the Congress government by entering into a political deal and colluding in the fear that the Telangana people will slap them again," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister suggested that KTR should ask his father, K Chandrasekhar Rao whether the promises made by BRS were implemented in the last ten years. CM Reddy said that his government gave 30,000 jobs in 90 days.

"In the previous government, the unemployed youth committed suicide for not issuing job notifications and KCR, Harish Rao and KTR did not console the victim families. BRS means "Billa Ranga Samiti," and Harish Rao and KTR are co-thieves who looted the state. The CM alleged that KCR is "Charles Sobharaj." Kaleshwaram collapsed due to the sins committed by KCR. Medagadda Annaram and Sundilla are damaged," he said.

CM Reddy said that Sonia Gandhi is the tallest leader in the country and stands by her word. Sonia Gandhi fulfilled the promise of a separate Telangana state, which she made at a public meeting in Karimnagar in 2004.

The CM emphasised that Sonia Gandhi made the promise of six guarantees, signed by her at the Tukkuguda public meeting on September 17 last year and they were implemented soon after the Congress government was formed in the state.

"24 crore women have already travelled free on the RTC buses. Women are visiting Bhadrachalam Sri Ramachandra Swamy, Yadagirigutta Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temples and Mulugu Sammakka Saralamma Darshanam on buses without paying fares. The Arogyasri limit has been increased from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs. The gas cylinder price was only Rs 400 during the Congress regime. Today, the Congress government is delivering gas at Rs 500 and supplying 200 units of free power," he said.

CM Revnath Reddy recalled the 1969 Telangana movement, which was started for jobs at Palvancha in the old Khammam district.

"Today, I'm speaking as the CM because of the struggle for a separate state launched 60 years ago from Khammam. KCR as CM cheated people by not giving three acres of land to Dalits, double bedroom houses, podu land pattas to tribals, 12 per cent reservation for tribals and minorities, and one job in every house," the CM said.

He further said that he came to the old Khammam district for the first time in 2007 and the people of the district stood by him. CM Reddy also praised Congress workers for their strong support, undeterred by the difficulties faced in the political battle.