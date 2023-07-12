Home / Politics / BJP can stop Rahul in Parliament but people will not tolerate it: Randhawa

BJP can stop Rahul in Parliament but people will not tolerate it: Randhawa

Randhawa was speaking to the media before the Congress' day-long "Maun Vrat" demonstration at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur in solidarity with Gandhi

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 12:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday said the BJP tried to suppress the voice of party leader Rahul Gandhi and ended up losing in the Himachal Pradesh and the Karnataka assembly elections.

The same will repeat in the upcoming state elections as well, the in-charge for the Congress in Rajasthan said here.

"The BJP can stop Rahul Gandhi from speaking in Parliament but party workers and people of the country will not tolerate this," Randhawa told reporters here.

"You have seen the result of silencing (Gandhi) in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka assembly elections. The result was given by the people and wherever there are elections, the result will be the same," he said, exuding confidence in the Congress' victory in the 2024-Lok Sabha elections.

Randhawa was speaking to the media before the Congress' day-long "Maun Vrat" demonstration at the Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur in solidarity with Gandhi.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said the "Maun Vrat" demonstration is being observed from 10 am to 5 pm in support of Gandhi's "fearless and uncompromising politics".

Also Read

Cong's Randhawa asks ministers to strengthen party ahead of state polls

Priyanka Gandhi to address Congress' women's convention in Bengaluru today

What has the Bharat Jodo Yatra achieved? Can Rahul win from Amethi again?

Leave fascination for chair: Randhawa to senior Rajasthan Cong leaders

Rahul fighting for people, regime using tricks to deter: Priyanka Gandhi

Kapil Sibal attacks Amit Shah on 'who is ED director not important' remark

CM Gehlot-led cabinet to hold meeting today ahead of Assembly Session

Nadda to chair BJP meeting today on Lok Sabha and assembly polls in Delhi

TMC sweeps Bengal rural polls, bags over 34,000 gram panchayat seats

24 parties to attend 2nd Oppn Unity meet in Bengaluru on July 17-18

Topics :Rahul GandhiBJPParliamentCongressIndian National Congress

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story